$75.91 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce sales of $75.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.80 million and the highest is $76.02 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $84.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $317.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.40 million to $324.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $340.35 million, with estimates ranging from $328.40 million to $352.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

NHI stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 69.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

