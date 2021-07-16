7,620 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 14.30. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.