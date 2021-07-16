7,961 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $5,500,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 28,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $620,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPD opened at $100.92 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

