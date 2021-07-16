80,000 Shares in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of RCI Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 165.3% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,421,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RICK stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $547.83 million, a PE ratio of 113.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

