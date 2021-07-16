8,358 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.41.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.