8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Volume Reaches $751,832.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $643,096.08 and $751,832.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

