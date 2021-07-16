8X8 PROTOCOL 24-Hour Volume Tops $604,047.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $692,277.67 and $604,047.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000132 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000621 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001393 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.