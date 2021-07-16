$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report $9.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $37.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.70 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.
Several research firms have recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.
Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.81.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.00%.
About Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.