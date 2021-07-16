$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report $9.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $37.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.70 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

