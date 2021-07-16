$996.50 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report sales of $996.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Brinker International posted sales of $563.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Brinker International stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. 6,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.