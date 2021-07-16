A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target Raised to $88.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,977. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 103,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

