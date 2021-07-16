Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abcam has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 297,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abcam by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 128,060 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Abcam by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Abcam by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 95,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Abcam by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,069,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 144,236 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

