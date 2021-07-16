Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 64,894 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $34.59 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
