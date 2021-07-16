Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 64,894 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 64,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $34.59 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

