Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 45,371 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.

Shares of CRCT opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $24,868,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $9,895,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

