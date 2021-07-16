Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.30 Per Share

Aberdeen New Dawn (LON:ABD) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Aberdeen New Dawn’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ABD opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.42. The firm has a market cap of £357.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.65. Aberdeen New Dawn has a one year low of GBX 249 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 369 ($4.82).
Aberdeen New Dawn Company Profile
