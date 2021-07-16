Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

