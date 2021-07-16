Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading Up 3.8%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.67 and last traded at $150.66. 79 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACXIF shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.93.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

