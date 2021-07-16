Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Accolade stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

