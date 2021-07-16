Accrol Group Holdings plc (ACRL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on September 30th

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:ACRL opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Accrol Group has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACRL shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Accrol Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

