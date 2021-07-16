Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.04. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 164,652 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHV shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $339,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.