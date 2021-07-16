Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of ATNM opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.