Adalta Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 250 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $403.17. 80,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.10. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $15,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders have sold 316,928 shares of company stock worth $114,364,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

