Adalta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.96.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

