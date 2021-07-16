Adalta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,299,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,679,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 532,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.81. 541,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,490,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

