Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. 513,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,176,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

