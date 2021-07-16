Adalta Capital Management LLC Makes New $194,000 Investment in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMLF. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $63,008,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $22,335,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $19,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,810,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $5,398,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMLF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 7,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,407. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

