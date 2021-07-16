Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Adamas Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.4% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 60,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

ADMS remained flat at $$5.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

