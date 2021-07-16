Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,055,276 shares.The stock last traded at $608.64 and had previously closed at $606.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $536.28. The company has a market cap of $289.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,156,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

