Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.49% and a negative net margin of 43.02%.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

