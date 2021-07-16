AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in AerCap by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in AerCap by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

