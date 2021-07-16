Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $64,582,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,278,000 after buying an additional 913,461 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $29,236,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $21,533,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

