Aeron (ARNX) Market Capitalization Tops $12,729.35

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $12,729.35 and approximately $134,870.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.94 or 0.00828652 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

