Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $4,203,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

