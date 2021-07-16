AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MITT shares. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Lamanna bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 574,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $11,334,000. 32.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 767,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,548. The company has a market cap of $179.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 23.91 and a quick ratio of 23.91. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are going to reverse split on Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 23rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

