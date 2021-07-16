AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of AGC stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AGC has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.72.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

