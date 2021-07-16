ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGESY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.15.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

