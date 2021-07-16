Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $172.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.94.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion and a PE ratio of -8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

