Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €123.69 ($145.52).

EPA AIR opened at €110.40 ($129.88) on Thursday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a fifty day moving average of €106.60.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

