AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) & Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Critical Contrast

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Vapotherm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -2.20 Vapotherm $125.73 million 4.40 -$51.50 million ($1.99) -10.74

AIT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Vapotherm -34.60% -35.95% -21.49%

Volatility and Risk

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AIT Therapeutics and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.22%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vapotherm beats AIT Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of intermittent and continuous aerosol nebulization by limiting condensate management; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Exeter, New Hampshire.

