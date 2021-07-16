Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $566,654.40 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $566,654.40.

AKAM opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $774,794,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

