Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,426 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 79,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after acquiring an additional 971,438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.76. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

