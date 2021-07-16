Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Cap of $6,160.65

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $6,160.65 and $11.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.09 or 0.06024154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00133280 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

