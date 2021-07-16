Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

AGI traded down C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.88. 283,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,929. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.33. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

