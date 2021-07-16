Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $33.40 on Friday. Alector has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alector by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

