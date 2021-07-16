Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,693,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 685,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $26,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AQN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

AQN opened at $15.03 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.