Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Down 21.3% in June

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AHPI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

