AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get AlloVir alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALVR. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AlloVir by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $1,365,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AlloVir by 64.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlloVir (ALVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.