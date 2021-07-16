Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is Parsifal Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,659 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up about 7.4% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $83,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 43,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.47. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

