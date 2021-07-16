Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alps Alpine from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Alps Alpine stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. 332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532. Alps Alpine has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

