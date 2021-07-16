AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.20.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas stock opened at C$26.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.03. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$15.53 and a 12-month high of C$26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.