ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sophia Randolph Sells 7,387 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $457,772.39.

Sophia Randolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $449,720.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.34. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after acquiring an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

